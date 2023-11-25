Rain overnight, cool and sunny during the work week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, we are going to see cold and dry conditions this evening, with temperatures in the 40s tonight and cooling to the 30s overnight, thanks to a cold front that moves through during the overnight hours. However, with this cold front, we will see some showers that will go into the late morning, early afternoon. The good news is the ground is too warm, as are temperatures, for there to be freezing impacts. After the showers, clouds will begin to move out of the Heartland, but also be pretty windy throughout the afternoon, with gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures on Sunday will be starting in the low 30s with highs in the upper 40s.

The start of the work week will be sunny with temperatures starting in the 20s, and warming up to the mid to upper 40s. By Wednesday, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. By Thursday, rain chances returned with biggest chances being on Friday.

