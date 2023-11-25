Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Rain overnight, cool and sunny during the work week

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Madeline Parker
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, we are going to see cold and dry conditions this evening, with temperatures in the 40s tonight and cooling to the 30s overnight, thanks to a cold front that moves through during the overnight hours. However, with this cold front, we will see some showers that will go into the late morning, early afternoon. The good news is the ground is too warm, as are temperatures, for there to be freezing impacts. After the showers, clouds will begin to move out of the Heartland, but also be pretty windy throughout the afternoon, with gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures on Sunday will be starting in the low 30s with highs in the upper 40s.

The start of the work week will be sunny with temperatures starting in the 20s, and warming up to the mid to upper 40s. By Wednesday, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. By Thursday, rain chances returned with biggest chances being on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Butler County coroner has identified the body of a man found at an abandoned house in...
Officials identify body found behind business in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Generic police lights
Suspect who rammed O’Fallon Police cruiser and fled hospital back in custody
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Saturday Morning Outlook
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 11/25
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 11/25
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Chilly weekend ahead, chance of rain
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 11/24/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 11/24/23