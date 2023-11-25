Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Old Town Cape’s Christmas tree lit on Broadway

Renee Clements, with Old Town Cape, shares what is planned at this year's Tree Lighting ceremony.
By Amber Ruch and Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape’s Christmas tree was lit at the lighting event that took place on Friday.

Lit on November 24 around 6:20 p.m., the 30-foot tree is located at the corner of Broadway and Fountain. The tree lighting event was held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The tree will remain lit throughout the Christmas season until the beginning of the New Year.

In downtown Cape Girardeau, the Christmas spirit is spreading. Today on Broadway, the Old Town Cape Christmas tree was placed and decorated

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Authorities in Scott County are investigating the death of an 18 year old.
Death investigation underway in Scott County, Mo.
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Crews were on the scene of a water main break on North Sprigg Street Wednesday morning,...
Boil water advisory lifted after water main break on N. Sprigg in Cape Girardeau
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism

Latest News

Old Town Cape’s Christmas tree lighting event is scheduled for Friday, November 24. The 30-foot...
Old Town Cape Christmas Tree Lighting
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office have identified two juveniles that committed a theft and...
Graves County Sheriff’s Office identify Thanksgiving Day theft suspects
Boil water advisory lifted in Cape Girardeau, MO
Boil water advisory lifted in Cape Girardeau, MO
We are still looking at a weak weather system moving through the region between about midnight...
FIRST ALERT: Chillier weather to remain for the next several days