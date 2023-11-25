Old Town Cape’s Christmas tree lit on Broadway
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape’s Christmas tree was lit at the lighting event that took place on Friday.
Lit on November 24 around 6:20 p.m., the 30-foot tree is located at the corner of Broadway and Fountain. The tree lighting event was held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The tree will remain lit throughout the Christmas season until the beginning of the New Year.
