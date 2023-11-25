Old Town Cape’s Christmas tree lit on Broadway

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape’s Christmas tree was lit at the lighting event that took place on Friday.

Lit on November 24 around 6:20 p.m., the 30-foot tree is located at the corner of Broadway and Fountain. The tree lighting event was held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The tree will remain lit throughout the Christmas season until the beginning of the New Year.

In downtown Cape Girardeau, the Christmas spirit is spreading. Today on Broadway, the Old Town Cape Christmas tree was placed and decorated

