Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Officials identify body found behind business in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

The Butler County coroner has identified the body of a man found at an abandoned house in...
The Butler County coroner has identified the body of a man found at an abandoned house in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.(Butler County Coroner Jim Akers)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Butler County coroner has identified the body of a man found at an abandoned house in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

According to Butler Co. Coroner Jim Akers, the man was identified as 40-year-old Michael Eugene Barnett on Friday, November 24.

The investigation began on Wednesday, Nov. 22 after a homeless man was discovered in an abandoned house on N. Main Street behind JD’s Quick Stop.

According to Akers, Barnett was inside the house when he fell through two stories of rotten floor and was stuck.

The Butler Co. Coroner’s Office and the Poplar Bluff Police Department were unable to identify Barnett’s body at the time.

Authorities could not find any identification or a phone on his person, and fingerprint identification was unsuccessful.

Barnett had a tattoo on his right arm, but authorities could not find arrest records for a matching tattoo during a local search.

Akers says they conducted a neighborhood canvas. Barnett was recognized but not known.

Other searches and contacts were also unsuccessful.

No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd’s killing, stabbed in prison, AP source says
Authorities in Scott County are investigating the death of an 18 year old.
Death investigation underway in Scott County, Mo.

Latest News

Generic police lights
O’Fallon police are searching for a suspect who fled a hospital while in custody
We are still looking at a weak weather system moving through the region between about midnight...
FIRST ALERT: Chillier weather to remain for the next several days
Crews were on the scene of a water main break on North Sprigg Street Wednesday morning,...
Boil water advisory lifted after water main break on N. Sprigg in Cape Girardeau
The boil water advisory in Cape Girardeau has been lifted, meaning you can start using water...
Boil water advisory lifted in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Many people came together for a festive night as the 30-foot tall tree in downtown Cape...
Old Town Cape’s Christmas tree lit on Broadway