Officials identify body found behind business in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Butler County coroner has identified the body of a man found at an abandoned house in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

According to Butler Co. Coroner Jim Akers, the man was identified as 40-year-old Michael Eugene Barnett on Friday, November 24.

The investigation began on Wednesday, Nov. 22 after a homeless man was discovered in an abandoned house on N. Main Street behind JD’s Quick Stop.

According to Akers, Barnett was inside the house when he fell through two stories of rotten floor and was stuck.

The Butler Co. Coroner’s Office and the Poplar Bluff Police Department were unable to identify Barnett’s body at the time.

Authorities could not find any identification or a phone on his person, and fingerprint identification was unsuccessful.

Barnett had a tattoo on his right arm, but authorities could not find arrest records for a matching tattoo during a local search.

Akers says they conducted a neighborhood canvas. Barnett was recognized but not known.

Other searches and contacts were also unsuccessful.

No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.