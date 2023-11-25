High School and College Football scores and matchups ahead
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here’s a look at scores and matchups ahead in High School and College Football.
Friday Night KY H.S. Football Semifinals
Class 2A State Semifinal
- Beechwood - 28
- Mayfield - 31
Class 4A State Semifinal
- Paducah Tilghman - 14
- Covington Catholic - 22
NCAA Football Score
- Missouri - 48
- Arkansas - 14
Saturday H.S. Football Playoff games
Class 5 State Semifinal at 1 p.m.
- Cape Central
- Cardinal Ritter
Class 1 State Semifinal at 1 p.m.
- St. Vincent
- Marionville
Saturday FCS Playoff Game at 2 p.m.
- Nicholls
- SIU
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.