High School and College Football scores and matchups ahead

By Todd Richards
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here’s a look at scores and matchups ahead in High School and College Football.

Friday Night KY H.S. Football Semifinals

Class 2A State Semifinal

  • Beechwood - 28
  • Mayfield - 31

Class 4A State Semifinal

  • Paducah Tilghman - 14
  • Covington Catholic - 22

NCAA Football Score

  • Missouri - 48
  • Arkansas - 14

Saturday H.S. Football Playoff games

Class 5 State Semifinal at 1 p.m.

  • Cape Central
  • Cardinal Ritter

Class 1 State Semifinal at 1 p.m.

  • St. Vincent
  • Marionville

Saturday FCS Playoff Game at 2 p.m.

  • Nicholls
  • SIU

