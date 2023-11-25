Heartland Votes
Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash event happening Dec. 8

The Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash is returning for its 21st year.
The Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash is returning for its 21st year.(Isabelle Hanson/KFVS)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash is returning for its 21st year.

The event is a Toys for Tots campaign that takes in donations for the local Toys for Tots campaign, put on by the Marine Corps League.

This year’s bash will take place on Friday, December 8.

Food will be served at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri from 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

The Knights of Columbus along with Happy’s cook team, will be serving.

T-shirts are for sale for $20 cash or check at Smokin Brothers retail store on N. Kingshighway St.

There will be live music at 11 venues.

