First Alert: Freezing conditions this morning; warming up later

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 11/25
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Chilly November weather continues this weekend throughout the Heartland.

Meghan Smith says it’s starting off either at or near freezing temperatures for some places. This morning, expect temps in the low 30s, but reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s by this afternoon.

We are going to see some sunshine, with cloudy skies later today and mild winds.

Your Saturday is expected to stay dry, however, for tomorrow morning there’s a 40 percent chance of scattered showers.

There is a slight possibility of snow in some places.

Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 40s.

Be sure to bundle up!

