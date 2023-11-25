Heartland Votes
2 juveniles seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Cape County

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that two juveniles were seriously injured Saturday...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that two juveniles were seriously injured Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash outside of Oak Ridge, Mo.(Source: Raycom Media)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that two juveniles were seriously injured Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash outside of Oak Ridge, Mo.

According to MSHP, the crash happened around 10:07 a.m. on November 25.

The crash report says a 16-year-old juvenile from Friedheim, Mo. was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on Route E, just two miles west of Oak Ridge.

The vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, striking a road sign and a tree.

Both the driver, and a 15-year-old passenger who is also from Friedheim, were taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau via Cape Co. Ambulance for serious injuries.

According to MSHP, the driver was not wearing a seat belt. It is unknown whether or not the passenger was wearing a safety device.

