Two teens shot, one fatally on Thanksgiving in Cahokia Heights

CAHOKIA HEIHGTS, Ill. (KMOV) - A shooting on Thanksgiving Day in Cahokia Heights claimed the life of one teen and left another critically injured.

The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 16-year-old Markel Staples. The other victim, age 17, is recovering in a local hospital and has not been identified.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Adele Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the two teens inside a vehicle which had been reported as stolen. Officers initially believed both were dead, but found the 17-year-old showed vital signs and was transported to a local hospital, according to Cahokia Heights Police.

Police said they used K-9 units to search the area for a suspect, but were not successful. The agency also requested help from Illinois State Police, who helped investigate the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cahokia Heights Police at 618-825-2681.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.