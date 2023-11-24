Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Two teens shot, one fatally on Thanksgiving in Cahokia Heights

Two teens shot, one fatally on Thanksgiving in Cahokia Heights
Two teens shot, one fatally on Thanksgiving in Cahokia Heights
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAHOKIA HEIHGTS, Ill. (KMOV) - A shooting on Thanksgiving Day in Cahokia Heights claimed the life of one teen and left another critically injured.

The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 16-year-old Markel Staples. The other victim, age 17, is recovering in a local hospital and has not been identified.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Adele Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the two teens inside a vehicle which had been reported as stolen. Officers initially believed both were dead, but found the 17-year-old showed vital signs and was transported to a local hospital, according to Cahokia Heights Police.

Police said they used K-9 units to search the area for a suspect, but were not successful. The agency also requested help from Illinois State Police, who helped investigate the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cahokia Heights Police at 618-825-2681.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Authorities in Scott County are investigating the death of an 18 year old.
Death investigation underway in Scott County, Mo.
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Crews were on the scene of a water main break on North Sprigg Street Wednesday morning,...
Boil water advisory lifted after water main break on N. Sprigg in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Generic police lights
O’Fallon police are searching for a suspect who fled a hospital while in custody
We are still looking at a weak weather system moving through the region between about midnight...
FIRST ALERT: Chillier weather to remain for the next several days
Crews were on the scene of a water main break on North Sprigg Street Wednesday morning,...
Boil water advisory lifted after water main break on N. Sprigg in Cape Girardeau
The boil water advisory in Cape Girardeau has been lifted, meaning you can start using water...
Boil water advisory lifted in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Many people came together for a festive night as the 30-foot tall tree in downtown Cape...
Old Town Cape’s Christmas tree lit on Broadway