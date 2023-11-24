Graves County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify Thanksgiving Day theft suspects

SYMSONIA, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two people that committed a theft and criminal mischief at the Dollar General in Symsonia on Thanksgiving evening.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a male and a female entered the Dollar General between 9:10 p.m. and 9:27 p.m. on November 23. While in the store, the subjects shoplifted items without paying for them, intentionally busted produce on the floor of the store, and damaged the restroom at the store.

The suspects came into the store in bath robes and took the robes off once in the store.

If you know any information regarding the two subjects, you are asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office by calling 270-247-4501 or by going to their Facebook page.

