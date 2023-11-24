Graves County Sheriff’s Office identify Thanksgiving Day theft suspects

SYMSONIA, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office have identified two juveniles that committed a theft and criminal mischief at the Dollar General in Symsonia on Thanksgiving evening.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a male and a female entered the Dollar General between 9:10 p.m. and 9:27 p.m. on November 23. While in the store, the subjects shoplifted items without paying for them, intentionally busted produce on the floor of the store, and damaged the restroom at the store.

On November 24, the Sheriff’s Office said they have identified the suspects and that they were two juveniles.

The suspects came into the store in bath robes and took the robes off once in the store.

