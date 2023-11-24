First Alert Friday Forecast

Heartland Votes
Breezy and chillier today.....chance of light rain and snow this weekend?
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:13 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
It will be chillier for the next several days as the middle of the country gets into a cooler pattern. Today in particular will also be breezy with more clouds developing….official highs in the upper 40s to low 50s but with a wind chill factor. Saturday will be cool and dry again, but with less wind and a bit more sun.

Still looking at a weak weather system moving through the region between about midnight Saturday and noon Sunday with clouds and patchy light precip. It continues to look like it may be just cold enough for some wet snowflakes to mix in with the rain in our northern counties….from northern sections of SE MO into northern sections of So. Illinois. There may even be some minor accumulations on the grass, cars, decks, etc. up toward Mt. Vernon and the I-64 corridor but little impact to travel due to relatively warm road surfaces. But it could be more slippery north of our area. By Monday it will be sunny again but chilly.

