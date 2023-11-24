Christmas tree lighting in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape’s Christmas tree lighting event is scheduled for Friday, November 24.

The 30-foot tree is located at the corner of Broadway and Fountain. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You can join in singing Christmas carols, drinking warm beverages and watching Santa Claus light the tree. It will then remain lit throughout the Christmas season until the beginning of the New Year.

In downtown Cape Girardeau, the Christmas spirit is spreading. Today on Broadway, the Old Town Cape Christmas tree was placed and decorated

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.