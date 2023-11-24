Heartland Votes
Chilly weekend ahead, chance of rain

By Grant Dade
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. Clouds will move out of the area later this evening and the winds will relax allowing for a cold start to our Saturday. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Saturday will start off sunny with clouds increasing late in the day. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds will continue to thicken Saturday night and scattered showers will develop during the predawn hours on Sunday. There is a slight chance some snow could mix in across our northern counties. No impact is expected. Sunday will start off with a few isolated showers early. Highs will reach the mid 40s north to lower 50s south.

