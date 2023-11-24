Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Boil water advisory lifted after water main break on N. Sprigg in Cape Girardeau

Crews were working on a water main break on North Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Wednesday morning, Nov. 22.
By Amber Ruch and Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A boil water advisory has been lifted after a water main break on North Sprigg Street on Wednesday morning, November 22.

According to Nicolette Brennan with the City of Cape Girardeau, all water samples have been returned, verifying the water is clean and safe. As of 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 23, the advisory has expired.

A 14-inch water main broke in the 700 block of N. Sprigg near the Towers complex on the Southeast Missouri State University campus.

According to JJ Ridings with Alliance Water Resources, they issued a boil water advisory instead of an order because they don’t believe the water was contaminated; however, they were taking extra precautions to be sure.

“The bare minimum is taking three bacteriological samples,” he said. “I spoke with DNR earlier, and we decided we’re taking 15 this time, because it’s a populated area, good section of town. We’re taking samples at random locations where the advisory is.”

He said the samples were being taken to a lab in Jackson and they expected the results back Thursday evening.

“Any water that’s used for consumption, you need to boil for at least three minutes,” he added. “Probably goes without saying, let it cool down before drinking it. That also goes for utensils used for food preparation, or water for washing your vegetables, or even brushing teeth - all need to be boiled, a rolling boil, for at least three minutes.”

Ridings said the pipe that broke was from the 1930s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Authorities in Scott County are investigating the death of an 18 year old.
Death investigation underway in Scott County, Mo.
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism

Latest News

Today is shaping up to be the nicest day of the week, as it will cool down again as we head...
FIRST ALERT: Thanksgiving will be nicest day of the week ahead
[FILE PHOTO] The 30-foot Christmas tree will be located at the corner of Broadway and Fountain.
Christmas tree lighting in Cape Girardeau set for Nov. 24
Murder charge filed against St. Louis woman who police said lied during investigation
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland