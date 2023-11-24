Boil water advisory lifted after water main break on N. Sprigg in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A boil water advisory has been lifted after a water main break on North Sprigg Street on Wednesday morning, November 22.

According to Nicolette Brennan with the City of Cape Girardeau, all water samples have been returned, verifying the water is clean and safe. As of 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 23, the advisory has expired.

A 14-inch water main broke in the 700 block of N. Sprigg near the Towers complex on the Southeast Missouri State University campus.

According to JJ Ridings with Alliance Water Resources, they issued a boil water advisory instead of an order because they don’t believe the water was contaminated; however, they were taking extra precautions to be sure.

“The bare minimum is taking three bacteriological samples,” he said. “I spoke with DNR earlier, and we decided we’re taking 15 this time, because it’s a populated area, good section of town. We’re taking samples at random locations where the advisory is.”

He said the samples were being taken to a lab in Jackson and they expected the results back Thursday evening.

“Any water that’s used for consumption, you need to boil for at least three minutes,” he added. “Probably goes without saying, let it cool down before drinking it. That also goes for utensils used for food preparation, or water for washing your vegetables, or even brushing teeth - all need to be boiled, a rolling boil, for at least three minutes.”

Ridings said the pipe that broke was from the 1930s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.