Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

SEMO Volleyball Team falls short to EIU in OVC Championship match

SEMO Volleyball team falls to Eastern Illinois in OVC Final
SEMO Volleyball team falls to Eastern Illinois in OVC Final((Source: Southeast Missouri State University))
By Todd Richards
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, Ill. (KFVS) -The SEMO Volleyball team lost to top seeded Eastern Illinois Wednesday in the Ohio Valley Conference Championship match 3-0.

The Redhawks dropped the sets by scores of 21-25, 16-25 and 20-25, as the Panthers punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Southeast finished up another strong season with an overall record of 22-10 and advanced to the conference title match for the fourth time in five seasons.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Authorities in Scott County are investigating the death of an 18 year old.
Death investigation underway in Scott County, Mo.
From left: Korey and Jennifer Adams face criminal charges after a state audit discovered more...
Couple charged with stealing from Dunklin Co. Sewer District
Crews were on the scene of a water main break on North Sprigg Street Wednesday morning,...
Boil water advisory issued for thousands of customers after water main break on N. Sprigg in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Jess Todd's Last Day at KFVS
Jess Todd's Last Day at KFVS
Jess Todd's Last Day
Jess Todd's Last Day
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 11/22/23
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 11/22/23
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 11/21/23
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 11/21/23