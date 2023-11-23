SEMO Volleyball Team falls short to EIU in OVC Championship match

CHARLESTON, Ill. (KFVS) -The SEMO Volleyball team lost to top seeded Eastern Illinois Wednesday in the Ohio Valley Conference Championship match 3-0.

The Redhawks dropped the sets by scores of 21-25, 16-25 and 20-25, as the Panthers punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Southeast finished up another strong season with an overall record of 22-10 and advanced to the conference title match for the fourth time in five seasons.

