PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Power is back on for Paducah residents this afternoon.

Paducah Power Systems says a significant outage this morning originated in underground lines in the Park Avenue area.

The company says on their Facebook page it’s sorry for the scare it’s given all those who were about to put turkeys in the oven.

