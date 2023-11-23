FIRST ALERT: Thanksgiving will be Nicest Day of the Week Ahead, Weekend Cooling and Precipitation on the Horizon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Today is shaping up to be the nicest day of the week, as it will cool down again as we head into the weekend, with some precipitation likely Saturday night into Sunday.

Meteorologist Brian Alworth says with clear skies and light winds, frost and patchy fog will be likely this morning.

But with mostly clear skies and light southwest winds, official highs this afternoon should be about 56 to 61 or so.

A dry cold front moves through tonight and Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a chilly northeast wind.

As has been discussed since Monday morning, a weak weather system is set to move through the region Saturday night into Sunday with clouds and light precipitation.

Most of this should be just light rain, but it may be just cold enough for some wet snow along the northern edge of the KFVS area, especially up in the I-64 corridor of southern Illinois.

However, surface air temps should be a bit above freezing some impacts should be minor other than a few slick spots.

Travel impacts could be more significant north of our area.

The beginning of next week will be chilly but dry with a gradual moderation in temps by mid-week.

