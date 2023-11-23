Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

FIRST ALERT: Thanksgiving will be Nicest Day of the Week Ahead, Weekend Cooling and Precipitation on the Horizon

Today is shaping up to be the nicest day of the week, as it will cool down again as we head...
Today is shaping up to be the nicest day of the week, as it will cool down again as we head into the weekend, with some precipitation likely Saturday night into Sunday.(Pixabay)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Today is shaping up to be the nicest day of the week, as it will cool down again as we head into the weekend, with some precipitation likely Saturday night into Sunday.

Meteorologist Brian Alworth says with clear skies and light winds, frost and patchy fog will be likely this morning.

But with mostly clear skies and light southwest winds, official highs this afternoon should be about 56 to 61 or so.

A dry cold front moves through tonight and Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a chilly northeast wind.

As has been discussed since Monday morning, a weak weather system is set to move through the region Saturday night into Sunday with clouds and light precipitation.

Most of this should be just light rain, but it may be just cold enough for some wet snow along the northern edge of the KFVS area, especially up in the I-64 corridor of southern Illinois.

However, surface air temps should be a bit above freezing some impacts should be minor other than a few slick spots.

Travel impacts could be more significant north of our area.

The beginning of next week will be chilly but dry with a gradual moderation in temps by mid-week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Authorities in Scott County are investigating the death of an 18 year old.
Death investigation underway in Scott County, Mo.
Crews were on the scene of a water main break on North Sprigg Street Wednesday morning,...
Boil water advisory issued for thousands of customers after water main break on N. Sprigg in Cape Girardeau
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism

Latest News

Former teacher's aide makes court appearance
Former teacher's aide makes court appearance
Jess Todd's Last Day at KFVS
Jess Todd's Last Day at KFVS
Boil water advisory in place in Cape Girardeau
Boil water advisory in place in Cape Girardeau
Boil water advisory ongoing in Cape Girardeau
Boil water advisory ongoing in Cape Girardeau