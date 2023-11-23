Cooler weather moving in for the weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Thanksgiving Heartland. We started off very chilly but with lots of sunshine, most areas saw a very pleasant Thanksgiving afternoon. A cold front will move through tonight bringing colder weather to the area as we head towards the weekend. For tonight winds will turn out of the northeast ushering in the cooler weather. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 30s.

Friday will become mostly cloudy and it will be chilly. Northeasterly winds will make it feel slightly cooler throughout the day. Highs will reach the upper 40s north to the lower 50s south.

The weekend looks chilly and a weak disturbance will bring a chance of rain late Saturday into early Sunday. There is a chance rain could mix with or chance to light snow across our northwestern counties. At this time the precipitation appears too light and temperatures appear too warm to cause any travel impacts.

