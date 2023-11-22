Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Volunteers prepare for Sikeston Community Thanksgiving Dinner

The annual Sikeston Community Thanksgiving Dinner starts at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
The annual Sikeston Community Thanksgiving Dinner starts at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.(KFVS)
By Rachel Grubbs
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The annual Sikeston Community Thanksgiving Dinner starts at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Ahead of that event, volunteers spent several days preparing a bountiful meal for the hundreds expected to take advantage.

People of all ages participated in the effort, from children and teens to seniors. One woman, Marlene Stevens, has been coordinating the community dinner for the past 20 years.

Now in her 80s, Stevens said it’s time to retire. “I’d do it every day if I could, but I’ll be 86 in January. The mind says, ‘Do it,’ and the body says, ‘No, not anymore.’”

According to Stevens, the community dinner started as a way to help the community’s seniors members.

“It makes a big difference to the seniors who’ve been forgotten,” said Stevens. “That’s what we started this for, seniors who’d outlived their family, or they didn’t have any place to go‚ or couldn’t do the cooking.”

She said now, they don’t turn any hungry person away.

Each year, things like vegetables and turkeys are donated for the meal. Stevens then coordinates volunteers to come in to prepare the food and cook up the dressing.

Stevens said in 2022, more than 800 people showed up.

The Sikeston Community Thanksgiving Dinner runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Meals are available to the public for free, drive-thru pick-up style at the VFW Hall on Smith Ave.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
From left: Korey and Jennifer Adams face criminal charges after a state audit discovered more...
Couple charged with stealing from Dunklin Co. Sewer District
FILE - A landslide along a Southeast Alaska highway killed at least one and has left...
At least 3 dead, multiple others believed missing in landslide
This special device, called YONDR, is a secured, fabric pouch that will store the phones for...
Cape Girardeau school board votes in favor of new cell phone policy

Latest News

This event is part of a series designed to align with the total solar eclipse on April 8 in...
Astronomy lecture scheduled for December in preparation for 2024 eclipse
A man admitted on Wednesday, November 22 to recording his sexual abuse of a young teenage girl.
Dunklin Co. man admits to recording child sexual abuse
Authorities in Scott County are investigating the death of an 18 year old.
Death investigation underway in Scott County, Mo.
Crews were on the scene of a water main break on North Sprigg Street Wednesday morning,...
Boil water advisory issued for thousands of customers after water main break on N. Sprigg in Cape Girardeau