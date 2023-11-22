Volunteers prepare for Sikeston Community Thanksgiving Dinner

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The annual Sikeston Community Thanksgiving Dinner starts at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Ahead of that event, volunteers spent several days preparing a bountiful meal for the hundreds expected to take advantage.

People of all ages participated in the effort, from children and teens to seniors. One woman, Marlene Stevens, has been coordinating the community dinner for the past 20 years.

Now in her 80s, Stevens said it’s time to retire. “I’d do it every day if I could, but I’ll be 86 in January. The mind says, ‘Do it,’ and the body says, ‘No, not anymore.’”

According to Stevens, the community dinner started as a way to help the community’s seniors members.

“It makes a big difference to the seniors who’ve been forgotten,” said Stevens. “That’s what we started this for, seniors who’d outlived their family, or they didn’t have any place to go‚ or couldn’t do the cooking.”

She said now, they don’t turn any hungry person away.

Each year, things like vegetables and turkeys are donated for the meal. Stevens then coordinates volunteers to come in to prepare the food and cook up the dressing.

Stevens said in 2022, more than 800 people showed up.

The Sikeston Community Thanksgiving Dinner runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Meals are available to the public for free, drive-thru pick-up style at the VFW Hall on Smith Ave.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.