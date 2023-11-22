Heartland Votes
Toys for Tots collecting donations at the Cape Girardeau Police Department

This initiative aims to bring joy to children in need in the local community.
This initiative aims to bring joy to children in need in the local community.(MGN)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Marine Toys for Tots campaign is seeking donations for its annual toy drive.



Donations of new, unwrapped toys are welcome and can be made at the designated collection box situated in the Police Headquarters lobby at 2530 Maria Louise Lane.

The deadline for donations is December 11, 2023.

The Marine Toys for Tots/Southeast Missouri drive is up and running! It's never too early to collect toys for kids, and...

Posted by Cape Girardeau Police Department on Wednesday, November 22, 2023

