Toys for Tots collecting donations at the Cape Girardeau Police Department

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Marine Toys for Tots campaign is seeking donations for its annual toy drive.

This initiative aims to bring joy to children in need in the local community.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys are welcome and can be made at the designated collection box situated in the Police Headquarters lobby at 2530 Maria Louise Lane.

The deadline for donations is December 11, 2023.

