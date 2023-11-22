Heartland Votes
SIUC’s annual holiday craft sale set for Nov. 30-Dec. 2

The 45th annual Holiday Craft Sale is set for Thursday, November 30 through Saturday, December 2.(Southern Illinois University Carbondale)
The 45th annual Holiday Craft Sale is set for Thursday, November 30 through Saturday, December 2.(Southern Illinois University Carbondale)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 45th annual Holiday Craft Sale is set for Thursday, November 30 through Saturday, December 2.

Check out the place to find gifts and treats at the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Student Center.

The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. It takes place in the Art Gallery on the first floor.

According to SIUC, everyone is welcome and admission is free.

They say 80 local and regional artists and craftspeople will be featured with a wide variety of items including clay/pottery/ceramics, glass, jewelry and more.

Visitors can park in the paid lot across from the Student Center. Parking will be free in that lot during the event hours each day.

