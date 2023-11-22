Heartland Votes
Sheriff: Convicted sex offender on the run, wanted for sexual abuse of a child

The Graves County Sheriff’s office is looking for a convicted sex offender accused of sexually abusing another child.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Brian W. Readenour, 47, is wanted on sexual abuse first degree and sodomy second degree of a child charges.

Brian W. Readenour, 47, is wanted on sexual abuse first degree and sodomy second degree of a child charges.

Warrants for his arrest were issued in connection with an investigation in Graves County over the weekend.

He reportedly lives in the Gardner Road area, between the Wingo and Water Valley.

According to the sheriff’s office, Readenour is a aware of the charges and is on the run from police.

Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said Readenour is already listed on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry after convictions in 2016 in Graves County on charges of rape 3rd degree, sodomy third degree and sexual abuse first degree, with the victim being 13 years of age.

Sheriff Hayden went on to say Readenour has been convicted twice for sexually abusing children and their current investigation involves a third child.

Anyone with information on Readenour’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

