Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Sen. Dale Fowler, Meridian Illinois & Heaven’s Kitchen give out 250 turkeys

Senator Fowler praised the partnership as both heartwarming and crucial, especially with the...
Senator Fowler praised the partnership as both heartwarming and crucial, especially with the holidays approaching.(Sen. Dale Fowler)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - People in need received 250 free hams and turkeys for Thanksgiving via a collaboration between State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg), Meridian Illinois and Heaven’s Kitchen on Tuesday to provide to those in need.

Senator Fowler praised the partnership as both heartwarming and crucial, especially with the holidays approaching.

He highlighted the efficient system where individuals receiving free hams or turkeys from Meridian could also get a hot meal from Heaven’s Kitchen.

“I am just so thankful to have the opportunity to serve the great constituents of the 59th District. Thanksgiving and the holiday season is a time to give back and lend a helping hand and I’m proud to know that through this event, we have done just that,” Fowler said.

The distribution, which included 125 hams and 125 turkeys, took place at the First Presbyterian Church Annex.

This event is part of a broader statewide initiative by Meridian Illinois Managed Care Plans to distribute free hams and turkeys in the week leading up to Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
From left: Korey and Jennifer Adams face criminal charges after a state audit discovered more...
Couple charged with stealing from Dunklin Co. Sewer District
FILE - A landslide along a Southeast Alaska highway killed at least one and has left...
At least 3 dead, multiple others believed missing in landslide
This special device, called YONDR, is a secured, fabric pouch that will store the phones for...
Cape Girardeau school board votes in favor of new cell phone policy

Latest News

The demolition date of the old U.S. 60 Cumberland River “Smithland” Bridge is on track for the...
Demolition of old U.S. 60 Cumberland River ‘Smithland’ Bridge on track for end of Nov.
Kristin Rose Kirker, 27, was charged with two felony counts of having sexual contact with a...
Case moves forward against former Kelly School Dist. teacher’s aide accused of having sexual relationship with student
This event is part of a series designed to align with the total solar eclipse on April 8 in...
Astronomy lecture scheduled for December in preparation for 2024 eclipse
The annual Sikeston Community Thanksgiving Dinner starts at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Volunteers prepare for Sikeston Community Thanksgiving Dinner