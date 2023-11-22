Sen. Dale Fowler, Meridian Illinois & Heaven’s Kitchen give out 250 turkeys

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - People in need received 250 free hams and turkeys for Thanksgiving via a collaboration between State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg), Meridian Illinois and Heaven’s Kitchen on Tuesday to provide to those in need.

Senator Fowler praised the partnership as both heartwarming and crucial, especially with the holidays approaching.

He highlighted the efficient system where individuals receiving free hams or turkeys from Meridian could also get a hot meal from Heaven’s Kitchen.

“I am just so thankful to have the opportunity to serve the great constituents of the 59th District. Thanksgiving and the holiday season is a time to give back and lend a helping hand and I’m proud to know that through this event, we have done just that,” Fowler said.

The distribution, which included 125 hams and 125 turkeys, took place at the First Presbyterian Church Annex.

This event is part of a broader statewide initiative by Meridian Illinois Managed Care Plans to distribute free hams and turkeys in the week leading up to Thanksgiving.

