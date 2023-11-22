Public meetings set to discuss new study for U.S. 60 connectivity project

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Wickliffe to Cairo Bridge has been in the works for a new connection for nearly 10 years.

Now, some Kentucky legislators are wanting another study done to the north of that existing bridge, for what they’re calling a possible economic development opportunity for western Kentucky.

But, not everyone is for this proposed project.

“It would absolutely destroy public hunting for everyone,” said Desiree Owen, owner of Green Timber Duck Club.

She said if the bridge is moved to the north of where it is now, it would absolutely destroy any opportunities for hunters.

“I’m lucky to own land that I can hunt but we have a great demand for public hunting here. And millions and millions of federal and state dollars have been used to provide that land for the hunters,” Owen continued.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, they are conducting a study that would potentially move the bridge from south of Cairo, to a northern location that would cut to I-57 and then directly across the river to Barlow, Ky.

“The legislature thought due to some economic development benefits that this might be a viable alternate route and that’s the study team is looking at that as an alternate route,” said Keith Todd, public information officer for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1.

The study examines the environmental, social and economic effects of a potential new corridor.

Todd said their team is looking at every option.

“This is a study at this point and we need public input on that. So we’re urging everyone to come out and take a look at the presentation and give us feedback on that as an alternate route,” said Todd.

Owens said the potential new spot for the bridge would hinder the natural beauty of that area. She said it’s the crown jewel of waterfowl hunting in Kentucky.

“It is a tourism/economic development issue. We’ve got celebrities coming here from Nashville, all across the country folks come, to tour this opportunity to waterfowl hunt in Kentucky,” said Owen.

Public meetings will be held next week to discuss the study.

The first is on Wednesday, November 29 at Ballard Memorial High School Cafeteria. It will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The second meeting will be on Thursday, November 30 at the Cairo High School. It will also be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The public is encouraged to attend these meetings and voice their stance over the projects.

