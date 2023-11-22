Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Police searching for suspect after women’s basketball team van burglarized at Gateway Arch

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for the man seen in surveillance images, saying he is responsible for swiping the gear from a women’s college basketball team’s van parked near the Gateway Arch.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Support from opponents keeps game alive after basketball team burglarized during stop at Gateway Arch

The team is from Anderson University and traveled to St. Louis from Indiana for a basketball tournament at Webster University earlier this month. Since most of the players had never seen the arch before, the team decided to stop by.

Anyone with information on the man seen in the surveillance video is asked to call St. Louis City police or CrimeStoppers at (866)-371-8477.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
From left: Korey and Jennifer Adams face criminal charges after a state audit discovered more...
Couple charged with stealing from Dunklin Co. Sewer District
FILE - A landslide along a Southeast Alaska highway killed at least one and has left...
At least 3 dead, multiple others believed missing in landslide
This special device, called YONDR, is a secured, fabric pouch that will store the phones for...
Cape Girardeau school board votes in favor of new cell phone policy

Latest News

If you're hitting the road today, you'll be one of the thousands trying to get to their...
IDOT and Thanksgiving travel
From the looks of the busy parking lot, the day before Thanksgiving brings out a lot of late...
Last-minute Thanksgiving grocery shopping
The demolition date of the old U.S. 60 Cumberland River “Smithland” Bridge is on track for the...
Demolition of old U.S. 60 Cumberland River ‘Smithland’ Bridge on track for end of Nov.
Senator Fowler praised the partnership as both heartwarming and crucial, especially with the...
Sen. Dale Fowler, Meridian Illinois & Heaven’s Kitchen give out 250 turkeys
MSHP increase patrol ahead of Thanksgiving
MSHP increase patrol ahead of Thanksgiving