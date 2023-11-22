MSHP increases patrol ahead of Thanksgiving

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day of the year; and before the holiday weekend is over, more than 49 million people are expected to hit the road.

With so many cars on the road, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is working to make sure you make it safely to your Thanksgiving feast.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is rolling out Operation “CARE” for the Thanksgiving Travel Weekend. That stands for Crash Awareness Reduction Effort.

Sgt. Clark Parrott said every available trooper will patrolling the roads this weekend.

MSHP Sgt. Clark Parrott gives travel safety advice ahead of what's expected to be a very busy Thanksgiving holiday.

They’ll be watching out for distracted drivers, people driving over the speed limit and making sure people are buckled up.

Parrott said the main goal is to make sure everyone gets where they’re going safely.

“We all have families and we are all in this together and the last thing from a first responders stand point is that we don’t want to work a traffic crash when you have a house full of family, just like we have the same thing, so we want to make sure people enjoy themselves, enjoy every bit of it, but do it in a safe and responsible manner so that we can all get through this and do it again tomorrow,” said Parrott

According to the Highway Patrol, there were more than 1,300 crashes on Missouri highways during the Thanksgiving weekend in 2022. 482 people were injured in those crashes and nine people died.

As part of Operation Care, the public is urged to report any issues on the road to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

In Missouri, drivers who witness criminal activity or have an emergency can reach the highway patrol by calling the number on the bottom of your screen.

It’s 1-800-525-5555. You can also reach the highway patrol on your cell phone by dialing *55.

