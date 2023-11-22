Heartland Votes
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reports nearly 200K deer harvested during Nov. firearm season

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that deer hunters in the...
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that deer hunters in the state harvested 193,669 deer during the November portion of firearm season.(WEAU)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that deer hunters in the state harvested 193,669 deer during the November portion of firearm season.

The season was Nov. 11-21.

According to the MDC, of those harvested, 105,614 were antlered bucks, 16,081 were button bucks and 71,974 were does.

Top harvest counties were Franklin with 4,289 deer harvested, Texas with 4,208 and Howell with 3,749.

According to the department, the harvest total was 3 percent lower than the year before and 2 percent higher than the previous five-year average.

Archery deer hunting will resume Nov. 22 through Jan. 15, 2024. The late youth portion runs Nov. 24-26.

The later antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 2-10 in open counties and the alternative methods portion will be Dec. 23-Jan. 2.

