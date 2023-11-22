Man charged in connection with Sikeston murder pleads not guilty

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The man charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Sikeston pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

19-year-old Dazarrion Easton entered the plea during his arraignment hearing on Tuesday, November 21.

Easton is charged with first-degree murder and other felony charges after he allegedly shot and killed 40-year-old Anthony Evans at a home in the 100 block of North Handy Street on Nov. 12.

He’s currently being held at the Scott County Jail without bond.

A bond reduction hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.