Last-minute Thanksgiving grocery shopping

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner, a last-minute trip to the store may have been on your to-do list Wednesday.

If so, you’re not alone.

“Sometimes last shopping is the best shopping. You find stuff that people overlook and you get the good stuff.”

From the looks of the busy parking lot, the day before Thanksgiving brings out a lot of late shoppers. Marcus Wiggins found himself spending less money on this year’s meal.

“It’s a big turn around from last year, you know, coming in, getting two carts full, only spending $8-900 versus spending $1,200...,” he said.

One shopper described the crowds he faced inside the store.

“It’s crazy in there. Everybody is doing last-minute shopping, can barely get through an aisle in there.”

And the amount of money he’s spending on the way out.

“You go there and barely fill up a cart. You already got a hundred dollars in your cart and you’ve got nothing, so obviously prices have gone up a bit.”

According to the American Farm Bureau, the overall cost of your Thanksgiving dinner is down slightly compared to last year. The biggest price drop comes if you’ve got turkey on the menu. Turkey prices are down 16 percent.

We talked with one shopper who also works at Sam’s. He saw one customer buy 100 birds to donate to her church.

“When she bought a hundred, my first thought was that things gotta be cheap ‘cause that’s a hundred turkeys. If they weren’t cheap, then you spending over 2-3 hundred dollars and heading home to enjoy the holiday.”

The AFB also pointed out that families in the Midwest will enjoy the least expensive Thanksgiving meal this year. That’s good news for everyone loading up their vehicles and heading home to enjoy the holiday.

“It’s truly been a big blessing, not only for my family but other families as well.”

Hopefully, you have everything you need for Thursday.

Many major retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving, including Walmart, Target, Aldi and Schnucks.

