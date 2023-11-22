Heartland Votes
Knowing if your dog has ‘mystery illness’ may be difficult, veterinarian says

A vet said because the respiratory-based mysterious illness is very similar to kennel cough symptoms, it is difficult for owners to determine the difference.
By Danielle Jackson and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - There is a mystery illness causing respiratory symptoms among dogs across the country and a veterinarian says it may be difficult to determine if your dog catches it, WSMV reports.

Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Hillsboro Animal Hospital Chad Given says because the illness is very similar to kennel cough symptoms, it is difficult for owners to determine the difference. Experts say this particular illness, however, cannot be treated with antibiotics.

Given believes the illness may have started in Oregon.

“It seems like not your typical kennel cough, flu, COVID-19 even,” he said. “So a lot of the diagnostics usually ran for respiratory diseases, they all come up negative at this point.”

Given says there are warning signs pet owners should pay attention to.

“I think the big thing is a lingering cough that is going on, combined with lethargy or anorexia or just being a little bit subdued, not as active as they normally are,” he said. “They’re not eating as well as they normally are.”

Given said it’s critical to ensure your dog’s vaccinations are up to date.

“It all goes back to prevention,” he said. “So if you are vaccinated for the things that we can help, then great. And if you have to board your animal because you’re going out of town, just ask if there’s anything that has shown up in your boarding facility.”

Many dog owners say they have never heard of the mystery illness.

“If it was my dog, I would be really scared, upset,” dog owner Nankee Bedi said. “It’s like for any dog owner, they would be scared because it’s someone who they love.”

Medical experts at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine in Knoxville say they are seeing and treating more respiratory cases within the last few weeks to months but have not seen any severe cases in Tennessee, however severe cases have been reported in other states.

Experts say dog owners should limit contact with other dogs in environments like dog day care, dog parks and groomers. They also say dog owners should make sure their dogs are up to date on their vaccines and to contact their veterinarian or visit an emergency clinic if their dog is experiencing difficulty breathing, coughing, and dark blue or purple tongue.

Because the illness remains unknown, Given says emphasis should be placed on prevention until there is more information.

“I think that’s a big question mark with any respiratory disease,” Given said. “How many patients are out there that are asymptomatic? How many patients are out there with mild disease? How many patients are out there with severe disease or get secondary pneumonia and those numbers we don’t know without having an actual diagnosis of the cause it makes more challenging.”

