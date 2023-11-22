IDOT leaders give you some tips to help make your Thanksgiving travels a bit easier

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - If you’re hitting the roads Wednesday, you’ll be one of the thousands trying to get to their destination for Thanksgiving.

We learned more on how the Illinois Department of Transportation is trying to make your trip as easy as possible.

“It can be difficult, but we try to get the messages. We work very well with our contractors to get as much lane open as we possibly can,” said Doug Helfrich, project implementation engineer for IDOT District 9.

Hitting the road on the day before Thanksgiving can sometimes be a headache, but the Illinois Department of Transportation is hoping to make your drive a bit smoother.

“All across the state of Illinois IDOT is requiring all contractors to be off the road by 3 p.m. today. That’s removing all the traffic control devices and having everything ready for the heavy travel season,” said Helfrich.

Helfrich said some construction areas may still have concrete barriers in place to finish that project.

He gave us these tips for you to help ensure a safe drive.

“You always start off with a full tank of gas, extra clothing, maybe some snacks and one thing I personally do a lot is I’ll map out my route, I’ll look on any kind of navigation apps like Google traffic or waves and those apps will give you real time information on what’s going on out there,” said Helfrich.

And some of you may be heading through some winter weather. Helfrich wants you to slow down if you do.

“Definitely check the weather conditions, full tank of gas and plan your route. Sometimes taking the interstate may not be the best route. If there’s major construction going on and it’s something that they can’t avoid I would definitely plan my route,” said Helfrich.

According to AAA, they are projecting 55.4 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

