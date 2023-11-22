Heartland Votes
Hunter shoots woman walking her dog, authorities say

FILE - A hunter in Wisconsin shot a woman in the abdomen, according to authorities.
FILE - A hunter in Wisconsin shot a woman in the abdomen, according to authorities.
By Nick Viviani and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A woman who was walking her dog in Wisconsin on the second day of the gun-deer season was shot in the abdomen, according to a Department of Natural Resources official.

The 47-year-old woman needed to be flown via MedFlight to an area hospital where she is still being treated, DNR Hunter Education Administrator Lt. Mike Weber said.

According to the agency, she was shot while walking her dog on private property on Monday morning. The 62-year-old hunter told the DNR he thought the dog was an antlerless deer, so he fired.

DNR is still investigating the incident, Weber said. He says the man was disabled and Wisconsin has opportunities that would allow people with disabilities to hunt from their vehicles.

During the news conference, Weber offered a reminder to hunters about wearing blaze orange and fluorescent pink when in the woods.

He added that non-hunters should consider wearing those highly visible colors as well during gun-deer season.

