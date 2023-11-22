Heartland Votes
Hermann officer injured in shooting returns home

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST
HERMANN, Mo. (KMOV) -- A Hermann police officer critically injured in the line of duty is coming home Tuesday.

Officer Adam Sullentrup was shot in the head back in March. He has been at a hospital in Denver, Colorado, that specializes in brain and spinal cord injuries.

Sullentrup and his partner, Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith, were trying to arrest a man when both officers got shot. Griffith was killed in the incident.

Sullentrup left Mercy Hospital back in April to go to the hospital in Denver.

Man accused of killing Hermann officer, injuring another arraigned Wednesday

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is accused of shooting the officers and was charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action.

