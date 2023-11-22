Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Gorgeous Thanksgiving Day Ahead

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 11/22.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good afternoon, the clouds are slow to move out but they will eventually make their way east bringing in clear skies this evening. Tonight, temperatures will be cold in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thanksgiving is looking like the best day of the week! High pressure moving in will help the sunshine return with afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Winds will remain calm out of the SW. Thursday night into Friday the clouds move back in creating partly skies for any shopping festivities. The mornings will be cold with temperatures in the upper 20s. Friday afternoon we will see a slight warmup back to the lower 50s. The weekend is cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Tracking the slight chance for a rain shower Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
From left: Korey and Jennifer Adams face criminal charges after a state audit discovered more...
Couple charged with stealing from Dunklin Co. Sewer District
FILE - A landslide along a Southeast Alaska highway killed at least one and has left...
At least 3 dead, multiple others believed missing in landslide
This special device, called YONDR, is a secured, fabric pouch that will store the phones for...
Cape Girardeau school board votes in favor of new cell phone policy

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 11/22.
First Alert noon forecast on 11/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 11/22
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 11/22
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/22
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/22