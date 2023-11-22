Gorgeous Thanksgiving Day Ahead

Good afternoon, the clouds are slow to move out but they will eventually make their way east bringing in clear skies this evening. Tonight, temperatures will be cold in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thanksgiving is looking like the best day of the week! High pressure moving in will help the sunshine return with afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Winds will remain calm out of the SW. Thursday night into Friday the clouds move back in creating partly skies for any shopping festivities. The mornings will be cold with temperatures in the upper 20s. Friday afternoon we will see a slight warmup back to the lower 50s. The weekend is cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Tracking the slight chance for a rain shower Sunday morning.

