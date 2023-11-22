Heartland Votes
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Cool and dry to round out the week.....next rain this weekend?
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Nov. 22, 2023
We’ll have cool, dry weather for the rest of the week, or at least until about Saturday night or Sunday morning. In the short term stubborn low clouds will likely be (as usual) slow to clear today from west to east. Models have gotten a bit better with this sort of feature over the years, but still tend to clear things out too quickly. In any event, we’ll probably stay mostly cloudy in the morning with gradual west to east clearing by this afternoon and evening….so more sun west of the Mississippi and less east of the river. Tonight will be clear, cold and frosty.

Thursday is still looking like the nicest day of the week, with mainly sunny skies, light winds and highs of about 55 to 60. By Friday and Saturday it will be a bit cooler, but still dry. Our next system of note will be a cold front Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring clouds and maybe a bit of light rain, but we should be clearing out by Sunday afternoon. Precip here is expected to be chilly rain, but wet snow to our north could cause some travel issues.

