Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Cool, dry trend begins; Thanksgiving nicest day of the week

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/22
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - A cool and dry trend begins today and looks to last through at least Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Stubborn low clouds look to slowly clear by this afternoon and evening.

Afternoon highs will be cool around 50 degrees.

Tonight will be clear, cold and frosty.

Thanksgiving is looking to be the nicest day of the week, with mainly sunny skies and light winds.

It will also be warmer with highs ranging from 55 to 60 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will be a bit cooler, but still dry.

A cold front looks to move into the Heartland Saturday night into Sunday morning.

This will bring clouds and possibly a bit of light rain, but the front should clear out by Sunday afternoon.

While rain will be chilly in the Heartland, wet snow to our north could cause some travel issues.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
From left: Korey and Jennifer Adams face criminal charges after a state audit discovered more...
Couple charged with stealing from Dunklin Co. Sewer District
FILE - A landslide along a Southeast Alaska highway killed at least one and has left...
At least 3 dead, multiple others believed missing in landslide
This special device, called YONDR, is a secured, fabric pouch that will store the phones for...
Cape Girardeau school board votes in favor of new cell phone policy
Woman who assisted in death of 5-year-old found in suitcase sentenced 30 years

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook
Gloomy skies on Route 3 in Alexander County, Ill.
First Alert: Cloudy & chilly
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cool and cloudy today, sunshine around the corner
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook