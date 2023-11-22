First Alert: Cool, dry trend begins; Thanksgiving nicest day of the week

(KFVS) - A cool and dry trend begins today and looks to last through at least Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Stubborn low clouds look to slowly clear by this afternoon and evening.

Afternoon highs will be cool around 50 degrees.

Tonight will be clear, cold and frosty.

Thanksgiving is looking to be the nicest day of the week, with mainly sunny skies and light winds.

It will also be warmer with highs ranging from 55 to 60 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will be a bit cooler, but still dry.

A cold front looks to move into the Heartland Saturday night into Sunday morning.

This will bring clouds and possibly a bit of light rain, but the front should clear out by Sunday afternoon.

While rain will be chilly in the Heartland, wet snow to our north could cause some travel issues.

