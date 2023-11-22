Heartland Votes
Dunklin Co. man admits to recording child sexual abuse

A man admitted on Wednesday, November 22 to recording his sexual abuse of a young teenage girl.
A man admitted on Wednesday, November 22 to recording his sexual abuse of a young teenage girl.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man admitted on Wednesday, November 22 to recording his sexual abuse of a young teenage girl.

Matthew A. Prewett, 43, of Kennett, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, he admitted to having sexual contact with the girl in April 2022.

The Kennett Police Department was notified on May 3 the victim was in a St. Louis hospital for a sexual assault examination after the victim’s mother found “sexually suggestive” text messages from Prewett on the girl’s phone.

Prewett was arrested the next day during a traffic stop in Dunklin County.

Investigators learned Prewett had also recorded other children in the shower.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 21, 2024. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend 20 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Kennett Police Department and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter is prosecuting the case.

