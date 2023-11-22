Death investigation underway in Scott County, Mo.

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Authorities in Scott County are investigating the death of an 18 year old.

According to Sheriff Wes Drury, the young man suffered a gunshot wound at a home outside of Miner around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21. He died shortly after it happened.

The sheriff said his department is working with Miner police, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to interview possible witnesses at the scene.

No one is facing charges at this time and the name of the victim is not being released.

