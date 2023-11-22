Heartland Votes
Crews on scene of water main break on N. Sprigg

Crews are on the scene of a water main break on North Sprigg Street Wednesday morning, November...
Crews are on the scene of a water main break on North Sprigg Street Wednesday morning, November 22.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of a water main break on North Sprigg Street Wednesday morning, November 22.

A 14-inch water main broke in the 700 block of N. Sprigg near the Towers complex on the Southeast Missouri State University campus.

It’s affecting several homes and a nursing home in the area.

Once the water is turned back on, Alliance Water is expected to issue a boil water advisory for the area.

