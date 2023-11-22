Trailer loaded with cheese blocking one lane of KY 286 in Ballard County

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 286 is restricted to one lane in southern Ballard County on Wednesday morning, November 22.

The restriction near Wickliffe comes after clearing a crash doesn’t go as planned.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a tow truck hauling away the trailer from a semi crash lost control of the trailer.

KYTC said the trailer rolled over and continues again to partially block the highway.

Crews will need to unload the trailer before it can be removed.

KYTC said the trailer is loaded with cheese.

One lane of KY 286 is blocked near the intersection of Hershel Jones Road and Ballard Church Road, just a mile west of the KY 1345/Myers Road intersection.

Flaggers are controlling traffic.

KYTC believes the road may need to be closed at some point to remove the trailer.

Clean up is expected to take until 12 p.m.

