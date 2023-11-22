City plans to construct solar farm

Heartland Votes
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The city of Kennett is working to bring solar energy to its residents.

According to a news release, the Kennett Board of Public Works has partnered with Evergy Energy Partners to construct a 30-acre solar array on city-owned land.

The land is located south of County Road 508 and west of County Road 551.

The array will include 7,800 solar panels and is expected to generate over five megawatts of energy, which is enough to power 965 homes.

The city expects to break ground on the project in 2024.

