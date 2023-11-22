Heartland Votes
Christmas in the Village set for Dec. 2 in Cobden, Ill.

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - Christmas in the Village will feature carolers, food, crafts and more on Saturday, December 2.

Organizers say the event will kick off with a 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Fun Run at 10 a.m. at the Cobden Community Park between Old Highway 51 and Appleknocker Road.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Old Feed Store will hold a holiday craft and vendor sale. They say Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be there from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The downtown park will have inflatable games, miniature horses, the Union County Animal Control mistletoe kissing booth and more.

Check out the nativity exhibit and sale at the Resource Center for the Union County Historical Society from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum will also be open.

The Presbyterian Church on N. Jefferson will host a craft fair and art show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bazaars featuring holiday crafts and treats will be at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall and the Apostolic Lighthouse Church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say Wine Trail Mercantile will host the Luck R Mobile Petting Zoo and other activities from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They say several other shops and restaurants will also be open.

Carolers will start performing in the afternoon and tour the town. The Cobden School Band will perform a Christmas concert near the downtown shelter starting at 3:30 p.m.

The celebration will end after the band performs with the presentation of the Christmas lights at the shelter.

