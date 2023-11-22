Carbondale Community Winter Farmers Market opens Dec. 2

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Community Farmers Market will open for its winter season on Saturday, December 2.

According to a release from organizers, the winter indoor farmers market will be at the University Mall in Carbondale at the theater entrance from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday, December 2 through March 30.

There will be a variety of products, as well as live music, cooking demos and more.

The farmers market is a program of Food Works, a non-profit organization in southern Illinois.

