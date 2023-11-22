Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Carbondale Community Winter Farmers Market opens Dec. 2

The Carbondale Community Farmers Market will open for its winter season on Saturday, December 2.
The Carbondale Community Farmers Market will open for its winter season on Saturday, December 2.(10/11 NOW)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Community Farmers Market will open for its winter season on Saturday, December 2.

According to a release from organizers, the winter indoor farmers market will be at the University Mall in Carbondale at the theater entrance from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday, December 2 through March 30.

There will be a variety of products, as well as live music, cooking demos and more.

The farmers market is a program of Food Works, a non-profit organization in southern Illinois.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
From left: Korey and Jennifer Adams face criminal charges after a state audit discovered more...
Couple charged with stealing from Dunklin Co. Sewer District
FILE - A landslide along a Southeast Alaska highway killed at least one and has left...
At least 3 dead, multiple others believed missing in landslide
This special device, called YONDR, is a secured, fabric pouch that will store the phones for...
Cape Girardeau school board votes in favor of new cell phone policy

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
This initiative aims to bring joy to children in need in the local community.
Toys for Tots collecting donations at the Cape Girardeau Police Department
According to AAA, they are projecting 55.4 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from...
IDOT leaders give you some tips to help make your Thanksgiving travels a bit easier
The 45th annual Holiday Craft Sale is set for Thursday, November 30 through Saturday, December 2.
SIUC’s annual holiday craft sale set for Nov. 30-Dec. 2