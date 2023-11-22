Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Border crossing closed after vehicle explosion on bridge connecting New York and Canada

Law enforcement personnel block off the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge, Wednesday, Nov. 22,...
Law enforcement personnel block off the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. The border crossing between the U.S. and Canada has been closed after a vehicle exploded at a checkpoint on a bridge near Niagara Falls. The FBI's field office in Buffalo said in a statement that it was investigating the explosion on the Rainbow Bridge, which connects the two countries across the Niagara River. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A border crossing between the U.S. and Canada has been closed after a vehicle exploded at a checkpoint on a bridge near Niagara Falls.

The FBI’s field office in Buffalo said in a statement that it was investigating the explosion on the Rainbow Bridge, which connects the two countries across the Niagara River.

Photos and video taken by news organizations and posted on social media showed a security booth that had been singed by flames.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she had been briefed on the incident and was “closely monitoring the situation.”

The Rainbow Bridge is one of four border crossings connecting Ontario to western New York.

The others are Lewiston, Whirlpool and Peace Bridge. The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission reports all four crossings are closed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
From left: Korey and Jennifer Adams face criminal charges after a state audit discovered more...
Couple charged with stealing from Dunklin Co. Sewer District
FILE - A landslide along a Southeast Alaska highway killed at least one and has left...
At least 3 dead, multiple others believed missing in landslide
This special device, called YONDR, is a secured, fabric pouch that will store the phones for...
Cape Girardeau school board votes in favor of new cell phone policy

Latest News

KY 286 is reopened to normal traffic flow Wednesday afternoon, November 22.
KY 286 in Ballard County reopened after trailer full of cheese from previous crash rolled over, blocking traffic
A mother-daughter duo just conquered all 75 state parks in Minnesota, a feat six years in the...
Daughter takes blind mom to hike every state park, travel the world
Double-lung transplant recipient, Ava Thomas.
5-year-old girl home for Thanksgiving after double-lung transplant
Travelers wait in a security line at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in...
Record Thanksgiving travel rush off to a smooth start despite snowy forecast