Black River Coliseum to make event announcement in 2024

Black River Coliseum is set to make an event announcement at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 22.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Black River Coliseum is set to make an event announcement at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 22.

Organizers say the announcement is about a “major” event coming to the venue in 2024.

The Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce said the event is one of two that will take place during the weekend of total solar eclipse, which will take place on April 8.

KFVS will stream the announcement live.

