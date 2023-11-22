Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Astronomy lecture scheduled for December in preparation for 2024 eclipse

This event is part of a series designed to align with the total solar eclipse on April 8 in...
This event is part of a series designed to align with the total solar eclipse on April 8 in southern Illinois.(Southern Illinois University Carbondale)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Ken Anderson, a researcher at Southern Illinois University Carbondale with expertise in geology, chemistry, and the humanities, will lead the upcoming “Journey to the Eclipse” lecture.

This event is part of a series designed to align with the total solar eclipse on April 8 in southern Illinois.

Anderson, who also serves as the director of SIU’s Advanced Energy Institute and co-director of the Ancient Practices program, will present his talk titled “Cast a Long Shadow.”

Scheduled for 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, at the Guyon Auditorium in Morris Library, his address will explore historical instances when the sun and moon exhibited unusual behavior.

The lecture will offer insights into the causes of these anomalies and their impact on human observers.

This talk is free and accessible to both university members and the general public.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
From left: Korey and Jennifer Adams face criminal charges after a state audit discovered more...
Couple charged with stealing from Dunklin Co. Sewer District
FILE - A landslide along a Southeast Alaska highway killed at least one and has left...
At least 3 dead, multiple others believed missing in landslide
This special device, called YONDR, is a secured, fabric pouch that will store the phones for...
Cape Girardeau school board votes in favor of new cell phone policy

Latest News

The annual Sikeston Community Thanksgiving Dinner starts at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Volunteers prepare for Sikeston Community Thanksgiving Dinner
A man admitted on Wednesday, November 22 to recording his sexual abuse of a young teenage girl.
Dunklin Co. man admits to recording child sexual abuse
Authorities in Scott County are investigating the death of an 18 year old.
Death investigation underway in Scott County, Mo.
Crews were on the scene of a water main break on North Sprigg Street Wednesday morning,...
Boil water advisory issued for thousands of customers after water main break on N. Sprigg in Cape Girardeau