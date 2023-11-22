Astronomy lecture scheduled for December in preparation for 2024 eclipse

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Ken Anderson, a researcher at Southern Illinois University Carbondale with expertise in geology, chemistry, and the humanities, will lead the upcoming “Journey to the Eclipse” lecture.

This event is part of a series designed to align with the total solar eclipse on April 8 in southern Illinois.

Anderson, who also serves as the director of SIU’s Advanced Energy Institute and co-director of the Ancient Practices program, will present his talk titled “Cast a Long Shadow.”

Scheduled for 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, at the Guyon Auditorium in Morris Library, his address will explore historical instances when the sun and moon exhibited unusual behavior.

The lecture will offer insights into the causes of these anomalies and their impact on human observers.

This talk is free and accessible to both university members and the general public.

