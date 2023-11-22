2 accused of leading officers on chase in stolen vehicle in Williamson Co.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people are accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

Deputies say multiple people, along with two deputies, were taken to area hospitals.

Michael T. Wadley was cited for possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated reckless driving, reckless conduct, possession of methamphetamine, criminal damage to state supported property more than $10,000, theft $500 or less than $10,000, driving while license suspended, aggravated speeding, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding in a school zone, no valid driver’s license, eight counts of disobeying stop sign and improper lane usage.

Hailey J. Poppen was cited for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were taken to the Williamson County Jail.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw a stolen vehicle commit multiple traffic violations on Route 13 east of Marion around 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21.

They say they knew the vehicle to be the same one that fled from law enforcement a week earlier.

Deputies tried to pull the vehicle over; however it fled recklessly, ignoring traffic control devices.

According to the sheriff’s office, multiple agencies joined to assist, but the suspect vehicle fled through Marion and continued south on Market Street toward Lake of Egypt at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

While going southbound near Ollis Road, deputies saw the driver throw multiple items, believed to be contraband, out of the driver’s side window.

When it reached Lake of Egypt Road, the vehicle turned westbound. While crossing the spillway, deputies say the people inside started throwing suspected contraband from the driver’s side window.

According to the sheriff’s office, several of the items were later recovered and found to be digital scales commonly used in manufacturing and distribution of illegal drugs.

They say the vehicle was seen making multiple traffic violations and weaving in and out of the oncoming lane. Multiple vehicles had to swerve to avoid a crash.

As the suspect vehicle approached the intersection of Route 37 and Route 148, deputies put stop sticks across the road. However, the suspect vehicle swerved and avoid the spike strips. It turned northbound on Route 148 and continued at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle then made an unexpected turn, according to deputies, and entered the southbound Interstate 57 exit ramp, heading into oncoming traffic.

As it traveled around the curve of the off ramp, they say it swerved right to avoid oncoming traffic. An oncoming passenger car also swerved to avoid a crash, left the road and hit a patrol vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect vehicle continued down the exit ramp, heading toward oncoming, bumper-to-bumper interstate traffic. A deputy tried a PIT maneuver, causing the suspect vehicle to spin around, roll over and come to a rest on the shoulder of the road.

The driver, identified as Michael Wadley, and the passenger, identified as Hailey Poppen, were taken into custody while EMS was called to the scene and deputies worked to help crash victims.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wadley was found to have a suspended driver’s license and outstanding arrest warrants for burglary and possession of meth. Deputies found meth, drug paraphernalia and the stock of a shotgun in the suspect vehicle.

The Illinois State Police, Lake of Egypt Fire Department, Marion Police Department, United Ambulance, and Williamson County State’s Attorney Ted Hampson assisted in the investigation.

