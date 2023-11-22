1 person grazed by bullet, vehicles damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was grazed by a bullet and two vehicles damaged by gunfire on Tuesday night, November 21.

According to Cape Girardeau police, they responded to the 2800 block of Whitener around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of shots fired.

Officers found evidence of gunfire, along with a vehicle in the 2800 block of Whitener that appeared to have been hit by bullets.

Police say a vehicle was found a few blocks away with apparent bullet holes. They say the vehicle’s owner had a “non-life-threatening” graze wound from a bullet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at its anonymous tip line 573-339-6313. You can also text “CAPEPD” to 847-411.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.