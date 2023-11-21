Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Zoo mourns the death of 3-year-old bonobo amid RSV outbreak

Amali, a 3-year-old bonobo at the Cincinnati Zoo, has died.
Amali, a 3-year-old bonobo at the Cincinnati Zoo, has died.(Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A bonobo at the Cincinnati Zoo has died after battling respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), zoo officials announced Monday.

The zoo said 3-year-old Amali received a week of supportive care before her death.

The zoo said the bonobos, a type of primate also known as pygmy chimpanzees, suffered an RSV outbreak within their troop.

Bonobos are susceptible to RSV and secondary infections. Young bonobos are at an even higher risk of complications, the zoo said.

Zoo officials said bonobos are incredibly intelligent and have a tight-knit social group, so the team allowed every bonobo to say goodbye to Amali and start the grieving process.

According to zookeepers, the entire bonobo troop “adored” Amali.

“It’s hard for everyone, and while her keepers and troop continue to grieve the loss, we’re comforted by the idea that she is reunited with her father Vernon. And despite only being 3, she has inspired countless guests to take action to help wild bonobos,” a news release said.

Zookeepers lovingly called Amali by her nickname, “Lil Bit,” and said she was always eager to interact with them. They would often see her arm waving, trying to get their attention.

“People say the best things come in small packages and after working with Amali I’m here to tell you... they’re right. Amali was small but mighty. She had a huge personality,” one of her keepers said.

Zookeepers are prioritizing supportive care for the rest of the bonobos that are showing RSV symptoms. However, they said they are seeing signs of recovery in the rest of the animals and remain hopeful that the infection has mostly run its course.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New CDL testing procedures coming to Missouri
New CDL testing procedures coming to Missouri
This special device, called YONDR, is a secured, fabric pouch that will store the phones for...
Cape Girardeau school board votes in favor of new cell phone policy
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A nursing home resident in Illinois has been charged with murdering another resident during a...
Nursing home resident charged with murder
Charles A. King, 40, of Granite City, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated...
Man accused of leading officers on high-speed, motorcycle chase; holding woman against her will in Franklin Co., Ill.

Latest News

Unified Command responds to oil spill in Gulf
More than 1 million gallons of oil leaked into Gulf of Mexico, officials say
The Budweiser Clydesdales hitch team is in Marion, Ill. for the week.
Budweiser clydesdales in Marion, Ill.; will appear in parade
Sharon Osbourne is warning people, especially teenagers, about using a diabetes drug for weight...
Sharon Osbourne warns of using diabetes drug for weight loss
Listening to America – Banned & Challenged Books