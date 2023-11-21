Heartland Votes
Woman connected to child found in suitcase to serve more than 18 years in prison

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Washington Circuit Court Judge Larry Medlock sentenced Dawn Elaine Coleman, 41, Shreveport, Louisiana, to 30 years in prison with five years suspended.

Coleman was sentenced on Tuesday for her role in the death of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan, who was found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana in April 2022. She was eventually arrested in San Francisco in October 2022.

The Indiana State Police said Coleman will spend more than 18 years in prison. She had entered a plea agreement in November to a Level 1 felony charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

“This crime impacted not only Washington County, but became a nation-wide story,” Washington County Prosecutor Tara Hunt said. “The victim in this case was an innocent child who was barely five years old. It’s always tragic when a child’s life is taken. It’s incomprehensible when those who should be caring for the child are responsible.”

Cairo was the son of Dejuane Anderson of Atlanta. She is still on the run.

ISP said Coleman and Anderson dumped the suitcase in the woods of Washington County. Coleman’s fingerprint was then identified on a black plastic bag containing Cairo’s body.

“We are committed to following this case through until the end,” Hunt said. “None of the law enforcement officers and agencies involved in this sad case will find closure until we have ensured Cairo’s mother is held accountable for her actions. This conviction is only the first step in obtaining justice for Cairo.”

